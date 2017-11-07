Paradise Papers: Apple Moved Cash To Jersey

Jersey is firmly back in the tax avoidance spotlight after it emerged Apple moved money here.

It’s claimed the company shifted funds to Jersey after a crackdown on tax laws in Ireland in 2015.

The allegations are from the Paradise Papers leak – which looks at the tax arrangements of the rich. There’s no suggestion those involved acted illegally.

The tech giant had allegedly been taking advantage of a tax loophole in the US and the Republic of Ireland up until 2014, allowing it to move its sales outside of America and through Irish subsidiaries, incurring very little tax.

In 2016, the European Commission ordered Apple to pay £11 billion in back taxes to Ireland, after calculating that one year one of its subsidiaries paid a tax rate of 0.005%.

Following investigations by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists into millions of leaked documents from the international law firm Appleby, the BBC Panorama programme and Guardian newspaper have reported Apple moved two subsidiaries to the island to help stash $250 billion.

It’s alleged Appleby helped Apple shop around for a suitable offshore jurisdiction to avoid its tax liability.

The global tech giant is insisting it is the largest taxpayer in the world, and says it will always comply with the law.

Apple’s full statement can be found here.

Jersey’s government has issued a statement in response, saying it does not want abusive tax avoidance schemes operating in the island and that it expects financial services providers to abide by a voluntary code to say they will not take on this kind of business.

“If this proves to be such business, we will consider how to strengthen our arrangements, if necessary by amending our legislation to introduce a substance test. It is not satisfactory for a foreign registered company to claim tax residence in Jersey without demonstrating a substance here. These allegations will be investigated and we are asking the ICIJ to provide all relevant documents to support this action.”

We’re assured Guernsey is transparent and meets international standards for information exchange.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy & Resources Committee said:

‘I can confirm that Guernsey has not received a single approach from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in relation to the theft of data from Appleby in Bermuda. As is known, the ICIJ has been reviewing the data for the past year and questioning a variety of jurisdictions on the material. Guernsey is a leading financial centre that meets every international standard of transparency and information exchange. We apply strict controls to ensure the island is not used by money launderers and that EU and UK Sanctions lists are enforced.’