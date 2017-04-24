Parents Pushed Towards Re-Usable Nappies

We’re being urged to make the change to real nappies. It’s the annual 21st ‘Real Nappy Week’ and it’s being celebrated and promoted by the Guernsey Real Nappy Network.

The group is pushing for people to use washable nappies, which are safe and easy to use. It’s estimated that you could save more than £500 if you stop using disposable ones!

The Network was set up in 2012 and offers independent advice to families in the Bailiwick. They have helped numerous families pick up the Public Services £35 incentive. This service is offered by the States and gives parents the opportunity to pick up a £35 voucher for re-usable nappies.

GRNN member, Anna Saunders, released this statement:

‘The initial purchase can seem expensive, but when I worked out how much money I was saving by not buying disposables it just made sense, and now I am now making further savings reusing them on my second child.’

‘It is estimated that in the two or three years most babies will spend in nappies, they will go through on average approximately 6,500, which is the equivalent of 40 black sacks full per year, per baby!’

The Network is hosting a number of events this week to celebrate the use of real nappies. Information on their use will be up in Beau Sejour all week; there’ll be a ‘nappucino’ event at Hotel Jerbourg this morning – it’s free to attend and starts at 10am; and a Waitrose sponsored competition is being run on the group’s Facebook page.

For more information you can head to guernseyrealnappynetwork@gmail.com or the group’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/groups/guernseynappychat/

The nappy voucher can be picked up by emailing recycle@gov.gg or calling ‘202245’.