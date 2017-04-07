Parents Sent Secondary Schools Info

Parents have been sent information about the future of secondary schooling in Guernsey.

Those with children who will be affected by the looming changes have been reassured the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture is currently working on detailed proposals.

An email was sent to parents this week with a link to the latest information at gov.gg.

They have been told proposals for the future of States funded secondary schooling will be out by July with deputies likely to debate the College’s funding proposals in September.

Meanwhile, Deputy Peter Roffey has written to the ESC Committee to urge for more openness over its plans for Guernsey’s secondary school estate.

He warns any debate over rebuilding or closing La Mare de Carteret High will cause problems so it needs to be dealt with as soon as possible:

“I am urging the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture to release indicative plans for the future of Guernsey’s secondary schools without delay. The committee has stated that it intends to keep the outline plans confidential until local pupils have completed their GCSEs and A Levels. I can foresee that delay creating major difficulties.

While the timetable for final sign off by the year end [several months later than promised] may still be achievable if the committee’s proposals find favour with states members there will be a real danger of delays if they do not. With this in mind it would be far better to get an initial response from all deputies now and test the water rather than crafting their plans in secret. For example if the final proposals, or even sets of alternative proposals, are all built on the premise that best value is achieved by rebuilding La Mare High school I can foresee a high risk of deadlock.

It may well be that the majority of States Members do not share that opinion and take the view that rebuilding the school at a high price tag would be a perverse strategy just when the States had decided to operate one fewer post 11 school. I might be wrong but surely the best way to avoid gridlock and further delays is to be open and allow feedback on the committee’s direction of travel. The last thing Guernsey’s children, parents, teachers or the wider community need is another impasse leading to yet more delays. The best way to avoid that is transparency in order to gauge what is politically deliverable.

I can foresee an educational car crash being brought on by unnecessary secrecy. I really doubt many of those taking their external exams will be traumatised by knowing the future plans for the schools they will no longer attend. By contrast engineering a possible political gridlock through a failure to test political opinion early enough could end up delaying the whole capital programme for secondary and tertiary education.”