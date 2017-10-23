Parish Elections Deadline Today

Today is your last chance to stand for election in Guernsey’s parish elections.

A number of douzaine roles are up for election across the island next month.

St Peter Port Senior Constable Dennis Le Moignan hopes more people will come forward across the island before this afternoon’s deadline at 4pm:

“It’s a very important role and it’s very interesting – all sorts of things crop up. There’s a lot for people to think about, so it’s definitely a very interesting thing to do.”

Mr Le Moignan says all of the roles available are varied and interesting:

“It doesn’t take up a lot of time. One meeting once a month for the main douzaine, but then if you are on another committee, they meet every once in a while. It’s certainly not a big pressure on your time.”