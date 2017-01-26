Party Politics Ideas Proposed

Jersey Deputy Sam Mezec has given Guernsey deputies and voters ideas for setting up politicial parties in the island.

Speaking to around 50 people at a public meeting last night, the issue kept coming up.

The Reform Jersey member thinks Guernsey needs parties before any moves towards an island wide election system:

To look back on what happened, you can look back at tweets from Island FM’s News Editor, Laura Clayton:

Reasonable turn out for @ReformJersey talk in Guernsey? Turn out always hard to predict as lots of voter apathy remains? @islandfm pic.twitter.com/0NHYj0VvBb — Laura Clayton (@Laura_radiogsy) January 25, 2017

Meanwhile, the second in a series of Bailiwick meetings on democracy takes place in Alderney tonight. People there will be able to gather at the Island Hall to hear from the outspoken Jersey States member.

Deputy Mezec believes a party system could also work in the island community too:

Guernsey businessman Nigel Staples has helped arrange the series of talks. He believes change is needed to make things better across the islands:

