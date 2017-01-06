Passenger Numbers Between Islands Drop

Passenger numbers between the Bailiwick and Jersey dropped by 10% last year. Figures from Guernsey Airport show that far fewer of us are travelling to and from the islands, especially in October, November and December.

The boss of Guernsey Airport thinks this highlights a change in how we travel. Numbers on Alderney services were also down.

General Manager, Colin Le Ray, thinks we could be seeing a change in trends.

‘The slump we’ve seen, particularly over the last two or three months, is perhaps slightly more significant. It’s too early to tell if that’s a seasonal thing or a change in the long term trend.’

Mr Le Ray says the change in the codeshare airlines agreement didn’t affect the figures. Aurigny and Blue Islands ended it in March last year.

‘We’ve had a fairly good run of data since March and we’ve only seen the drop off in the last two or three months. So I’m not expecting it’s because of the codeshare coming to an end.’



The figures can be read in full below: