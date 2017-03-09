Passengers Set For Further Fog Disruption

Airlines are preparing for another day of severe fog disruption.

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded in the Bailiwick and the UK, as very few flights have been able to take off or land over the past two days.

Staff at Guernsey Airport are preparing for another day of waiting, as they’re unsure whether there will be a big break in the conditions:

Fog continues to impact flying today with Met giving a 30% probability of some clearer patches later today (Thur). Likely fog will persist. — Guernsey Airport ✈ (@GuernseyAirport) March 9, 2017

Among the passengers wanting to fly out of Guernsey Airport is Ben and his fiancee.

They are hoping someone will be able to help them with a private or chartered boat to get to the UK to visit her sick father. Anyone who can help them is asked to call Ben on 07911 781923:

Aurigny’s CEO, Mark Darby, is urging those due to travel to be patient and check for updates.

Speaking to Island FM, Mr Darby confirmed his staff have been booking some passengers into hotels and onto ferry sailings instead, to get people moving if they can:

“We’re asking for people’s patience today, keep checking for updates, but the prospects of the fog clearing are slim. There could be the odd patch of decent weather, but then our planes will need to circle overhead.”

The head of the States of Guernsey owned airline says the disruption is costing them a lot of money, per day:

“It’s a very expensive process for us, not least because a lot of people give up on their trips. A couple of weeks ago I worked out it was costing us around £100,000 a day – and that figure is pretty much the same this time around too.”

Anyone due to travel is also asked to check Guernsey Airport’s website.