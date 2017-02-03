PEH Enacts Change After Health & Safety Issue

The PEH has implemented a number of changes follow its staff and patients being put at risk from possibly contaminated clinical waste. The Committee for Health and Social Care was fined £10,000 in the magistrates court yesterday for the incident.

HSC’s Chief Secretary has offered a full apology – saying his committee takes waste disposal very seriously.

Six packages of treated blood were found amongst general waste last year.

Mark De Garis says the isolated incident was down to human error – and that changes have been made to sure it doesn’t happen again.

Those include putting the Director of Governance in charge of waste, tightening health and safety procedures through a new plan and discussing waste disposal in daily team meetings.