People Celebrated At Law Enforcement Awards

People in Guernsey who serve and protect the island have been celebrated at an awards event. The annual Law Enforcement Awards were held at Les Cotils last night.

The event started at 7pm and saw both members of the public and members of Guernsey Police receive commendations, trophies and awards.

Our reporter, Jonny Freeman, was there and spoke to PC Sophie Robilliard who took home the Len Townsley Award For Meritorious Police Service to the Community. You can hear from her below:

PC Marcus Lewis dealt with an axe-wielding man last year and for his bravery was commended and awarded the Chief Inspector Ric hard Mauger Award for Outstanding Achievement.

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Commendations

Detective Constable Benjamin Challinor

Inspector Jean-Pierre Le Breton and Detective Constable Thomas Lowe

Police Constable Marcus Lewis and Police Constable Michael Callister

Senior Immigration Officer Michelle Lacey

Police Sergeant Stephen Gilman

Police Constable Kieran Walsh

Higher Executive Officer Jayne Limond

Customs & Excise Manager Jamie Edwards

The Chief Inspector Richard Mauger Award For Outstanding Achievement

Police Constable Marcus Lewis

The Len Townsley Award For Meritorious Police Service To The Community

Police Constable Sophie Robilliard



The Chief Officer George Le Page Trophy For Outstanding Achievement

Moneyval Mutual Evaluation Team

The Island Police Committee Sports Achievement Trophy

Detective Constable Benjamin Challinor



Andrew Ozanne Trophy Awarded For Charitable Achievement

Samantha De Menezes

Detective Sergeant Claire-Marie Edwards

The Frances Quin Trophy For Outstanding Contribution To Effective Team Working

Team Alderney

Project Team

Law Enforcement Certificate Of Recognition

Paul’s Motors

Appropriate Adults Volunteers

Streetlife Pastors

Tony Le Marchant

Adam Cartwright-Gill

Crimestoppers Achievement Award

Andrew Goodall

Crime Prevention Award

The HUB

Confirmation Of Police Constables

Police Constable Kieran Walsh

Police Constable Wayne Ferbrache

Police Constable Chad Sweet

Police Constable Liam Blondel

Police Constable Samantha Pritchard

Police Constable Toni Dutot

Police Constable Samuel Simon

Police Constable Myla Taylor

Police Constable Daniel Thomas

Confirmation Of Customs Officers

Customs Officer Kristers Kublickis

Customs Officer John McCarthy

Customs Officer Jake Gallienne

Customs Officer Isla Murdock

Customs Officer Stephanie Batiste