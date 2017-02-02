People Celebrated At Law Enforcement Awards
2nd February 2017
People in Guernsey who serve and protect the island have been celebrated at an awards event. The annual Law Enforcement Awards were held at Les Cotils last night.
The event started at 7pm and saw both members of the public and members of Guernsey Police receive commendations, trophies and awards.
Our reporter, Jonny Freeman, was there and spoke to PC Sophie Robilliard who took home the Len Townsley Award For Meritorious Police Service to the Community. You can hear from her below:
PC Marcus Lewis dealt with an axe-wielding man last year and for his bravery was commended and awarded the Chief Inspector Richard Mauger Award for Outstanding Achievement.
The full list of winners can be seen below:
Commendations
Detective Constable Benjamin Challinor
Inspector Jean-Pierre Le Breton and Detective Constable Thomas Lowe
Police Constable Marcus Lewis and Police Constable Michael Callister
Senior Immigration Officer Michelle Lacey
Police Sergeant Stephen Gilman
Police Constable Kieran Walsh
Higher Executive Officer Jayne Limond
Customs & Excise Manager Jamie Edwards
The Chief Inspector Richard Mauger Award For Outstanding Achievement
Police Constable Marcus Lewis
The Len Townsley Award For Meritorious Police Service To The Community
Police Constable Sophie Robilliard
The Chief Officer George Le Page Trophy For Outstanding Achievement
Moneyval Mutual Evaluation Team
The Island Police Committee Sports Achievement Trophy
Detective Constable Benjamin Challinor
Andrew Ozanne Trophy Awarded For Charitable Achievement
Samantha De Menezes
Detective Sergeant Claire-Marie Edwards
The Frances Quin Trophy For Outstanding Contribution To Effective Team Working
Team Alderney
Project Team
Law Enforcement Certificate Of Recognition
Paul’s Motors
Appropriate Adults Volunteers
Streetlife Pastors
Tony Le Marchant
Adam Cartwright-Gill
Crimestoppers Achievement Award
Andrew Goodall
Crime Prevention Award
The HUB
Confirmation Of Police Constables
Police Constable Kieran Walsh
Police Constable Wayne Ferbrache
Police Constable Chad Sweet
Police Constable Liam Blondel
Police Constable Samantha Pritchard
Police Constable Toni Dutot
Police Constable Samuel Simon
Police Constable Myla Taylor
Police Constable Daniel Thomas
Confirmation Of Customs Officers
Customs Officer Kristers Kublickis
Customs Officer John McCarthy
Customs Officer Jake Gallienne
Customs Officer Isla Murdock
Customs Officer Stephanie Batiste