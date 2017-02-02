People Celebrated At Law Enforcement Awards

2nd February 2017

People in Guernsey who serve and protect the island have been celebrated at an awards event. The annual Law Enforcement Awards were held at Les Cotils last night.

The event started at 7pm and saw both members of the public and members of Guernsey Police receive commendations, trophies and awards.

Our reporter, Jonny Freeman, was there and spoke to PC Sophie Robilliard who took home the Len Townsley Award For Meritorious Police Service to the Community. You can hear from her below:

PC Marcus Lewis dealt with an axe-wielding man last year and for his bravery was commended and awarded the Chief Inspector Ric16426410_10156510775807228_519608050_nhard Mauger Award for Outstanding Achievement.

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Commendations
Detective Constable Benjamin Challinor
Inspector Jean-Pierre Le Breton and Detective Constable Thomas Lowe
Police Constable Marcus Lewis and Police Constable Michael Callister
Senior Immigration Officer Michelle Lacey
Police Sergeant Stephen Gilman
Police Constable Kieran Walsh
Higher Executive Officer Jayne Limond
Customs & Excise Manager Jamie Edwards
The Chief Inspector Richard Mauger Award For Outstanding Achievement
Police Constable Marcus Lewis
The Len Townsley Award For Meritorious Police Service To The Community 
Police Constable Sophie Robilliard
The Chief Officer George Le Page Trophy For Outstanding Achievement  
Moneyval Mutual Evaluation Team
The Island Police Committee Sports Achievement Trophy 
Detective Constable Benjamin Challinor
Andrew Ozanne Trophy Awarded For Charitable Achievement 
Samantha De Menezes
Detective Sergeant Claire-Marie Edwards
The Frances Quin Trophy For Outstanding Contribution To Effective Team Working  
Team Alderney
Project Team
Law Enforcement Certificate Of Recognition 
Paul’s Motors
Appropriate Adults Volunteers
Streetlife Pastors
Tony Le Marchant
Adam Cartwright-Gill
Crimestoppers Achievement Award 
Andrew Goodall
Crime Prevention Award 
The HUB
Confirmation Of Police Constables 
Police Constable Kieran Walsh
 Police Constable Wayne Ferbrache
Police Constable Chad Sweet
Police Constable Liam Blondel
Police Constable Samantha Pritchard
Police Constable Toni Dutot
Police Constable Samuel Simon
Police Constable Myla Taylor
Police Constable Daniel Thomas
Confirmation Of Customs Officers 
Customs Officer Kristers Kublickis
Customs Officer John McCarthy
Customs Officer Jake Gallienne
Customs Officer Isla Murdock
Customs Officer Stephanie Batiste

Share this story: