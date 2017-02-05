People To Stay Safe When Banking Online

We’re being urged to stay safe when using our internet banking. Barclays has issued its top tips to keep your money secure, whether you’re on your laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Relationship Manager, David Bartram, says it’s important to watch out for any scams.

‘The messages are constantly changing, but in essence it’s to be vigilant. There’s lots of fraudsters and scamsters out there, always coming up with different ways of tricking members of the public into giving out passwords or transferring money.’

The bank has issued the following tips for safer banking:

1. Protect your computer and mobile devices with up-to- date security software and install regular security and software updates.

2. Only use official Mobile Banking apps, eg Barclays Mobile Banking and Pingit, and only download apps from an official app store.

3. Never log in to Online Banking through a link in an email. Either type the address into your browser or use your bookmarks.

4. Create PINs or passwords that are hard to guess. For example, the most secure passwords use a mix of letters, numbers and symbols. Change your PIN or password immediately if you think someone may have discovered it.

5. Don’t give anyone your security details and never write them down or store them on your mobile in a way that might be recognised by someone else.

6. Never give your PIN, password, PINsentry codes or full security details to anyone who calls you, and never reveal them in an email or text message.

7. Be wary of opening attachments or links in emails or texts that you weren’t expecting or are unsure about.

8. Banks will never call you and ask you to transfer money to a new account, so ignore such calls. Ensure we have your latest mobile number so we can contact you if we spot unusual or suspicious activity on your account.

9. If your phone is lost or stolen, call us straight away so we can disable your Mobile Banking apps as a precaution. For Barclays Mobile Banking, call 0845 601 4811 and for Pingit, call 03332 001 012.

10. Barclays has a fully operational (24/7/365) Fraud team for consumers to report their concerns: 0345 050 4585.

11. If you’ve received a suspicious email please forward it to mailto:internetsecurity@barclays.co.ukand then delete it immediately.