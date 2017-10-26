More People Taking The Bus

More of us are travelling on Guernsey’s buses than ever before.

The latest figures from the States of Guernsey show one and a half million passengers travelled on the island’s bus network during the first nine months of 2017. That is up by around 100,000 passengers on the same time last year.

Figures released this week show a total of 1,391,478 passengers travelled on the scheduled bus network between January and September.

In terms of passenger growth, CT Plus says this equates to an increase of 7.8% for the year to date. The third quarter total of 574,678 is highest quarterly figure for over 20 years.

A statement from the States of Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services says:

This builds further on an excellent 2016 during which passenger numbers grew by 9.75%. This equates to an additional 212,627 passengers being carried on the network between January and September 2017 as compared to the same period in 2015.

The President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, Deputy Barry Brehaut, said:

‘passenger numbers continue to exceed all expectations and we are now on course for another record breaking year with approximately 1.75m passengers expected to have used the scheduled bus network by the end of the year.’

‘when adding students carried on dedicated school bus services and other currently unpublished passenger data it is expected that CT Plus will carry in the order of 2.0m passengers across our network of services in 2017.’