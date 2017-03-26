People Warned Of PPI Scam

Guernsey Police are reminding us to be aware of a PPI scam doing the rounds.

It’s reported phone calls from people claiming to be from a PPI company are being made to local numbers.

The scammer will tell the caller that they are entitled to significant sums of money, but to claim the money, they need to purchase a store card and put £250 on the card as an administrative fee.

We’re told to hang up if we think the caller is suspicious and report any information to officers by calling 725 111.

