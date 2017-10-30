Perrio Breaks Local Marathon Records

Louise Perrio has become the first Guernseywoman to go under 2 hours 50 minutes in a marathon.

She broke the island and Channel Islands records this weekend in her latest race in Frankfurt.

Louise Perrio first Guernsey woman to go < 2:50. Breaking island marathon record by nearly 5 minutes with 2:49:59. Also new CI record 👏 — Guernsey Athletics (@GsyAthletics) October 29, 2017

Lee Merrien came home in a time of 2 hours 20 minutes and 25 seconds, which he says was outside his usual pace, but he hopes it’ll be enough to book him a place at the 2018 Commonwealth Games..

2.20.25 2day. Not one of my fastest Marathons but was never going to be w/ v. short build up. hopefully enough 4 Gold Coast selection 4 Gsy — Lee Merrien (@leemerrien) October 29, 2017

Lee was also full of praise for one Welsh runner, who hit the headlines with a spectacular run at the London Marathon earlier this year.