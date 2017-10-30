Perrio Breaks Local Marathon Records

30th October 2017
Louise Perrio (Credit: Guernsey Athletics)

Louise Perrio (Credit: Guernsey Athletics)

Louise Perrio has become the first Guernseywoman to go under 2 hours 50 minutes in a marathon.

She broke the island and Channel Islands records this weekend in her latest race in Frankfurt.

Lee Merrien (Credit: Lee Merrien Running)

Lee Merrien (Credit: Lee Merrien Running)

Lee Merrien came home in a time of 2 hours 20 minutes and 25 seconds, which he says was outside his usual pace, but he hopes it’ll be enough to book him a place at the 2018 Commonwealth Games..

Lee was also full of praise for one Welsh runner, who hit the headlines with a spectacular run at the London Marathon earlier this year.

Share this story: