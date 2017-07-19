Pet Therapy Scheme Could Be Launched

A national charity wants to launch a Pets as Therapy scheme in Guernsey.

It is appealing to dog owners to sign up their animals to support health and social care, education and residential care work throughout the island.

Research has proven dogs can help children and adults in a number of ways including mental health patients and dementia sufferers.

One volunteer, Marguerite Talmage, owner of chocolate Labrador Sunshine said:

“Taking Sunny to meet patients in the rehabilitation ward at the PEH is a rewarding experience. She is very happy being with people and receiving attention and treats is enjoyable for her as well as the patients.”

Sue Gamblin, PAT’s Guernsey based coordinator has worked with the charity for over 20 years.

“Being involved with this canine charity can mean taking your dog to a care home to meet elderly residents, visiting in-patients at the hospital or children at a local school. Each experience is extremely worthwhile and valued by everyone involved. We’re now appealing to local dog owners who feel that their pet has the necessary qualities to bring joy and comfort to others to contact us.”

For more information contact the charity directly online.

You can also chat to local co-ordinator Sue Gamblin on 235564 or send an email to sjgamblin@cwgsy.net or Marguerite Talmage on 264396 or send an email to margueritetalmage@gmail.com.