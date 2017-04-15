Petit Train Named ‘Victor’

The new name of Guernsey’s Petit Train has been revealed as Victor!

The owners made a special announcement earlier this morning – almost a year after the train came into service on the streets of St Peter Port:

Co-Owner, Julie Alderton has been telling Island FM why the name is great for the train.

Victor was chosen after many people took part in the #NameOurTrain competition on social media.

Julie says Victor was a popular choice, inspired by a very famous man who spent his time in exile from France in the island:

“We had several nominations for that name, or ‘Victor Hugo’ in full, so we thought what better name for the train that his, who had such a big impact on the island.

It was very popular with those who entered the competition, but there were a number of other suggestions too.”

