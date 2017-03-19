Petit Train Names Wanted

The owners of the Petit Train are looking for more suggestions for its new name.

They have said they want to give it a proper name, however they have told Island FM they are not so keen on a joke one like Trainy McTrainface, as has been suggested.

Julia Alderton says the train has proven really popular so they want to create a character for it:

“We’ve been absolutely delighted with the response we’ve had! Cruise passengers and locals alike have told us they enjoy taking a ride on the train around Town.

We can’t even decide if it’s a girl train or boy train, obviously it won’t be Thomas because of the licencing issues but we are looking for a nice name. We’ve seen Joey the Trislander before so we’re hoping to have ‘something’ the Train soon!”

You can suggest names on the Petit Train’s Facebook or Twitter pages.