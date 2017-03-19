Petit Train Names Wanted

19th March 2017
The Petit Train has proved to be popular since it was introduced in last year

The owners of the Petit Train are looking for more suggestions for its new name.

They have said they want to give it a proper name, however they have told Island FM they are not so keen on a joke one like Trainy McTrainface, as has been suggested.

Julia Alderton says the train has proven really popular so they want to create a character for it:

“We’ve been absolutely delighted with the response we’ve had! Cruise passengers and locals alike have told us they enjoy taking a ride on the train around Town.

We can’t even decide if it’s a girl train or boy train, obviously it won’t be Thomas because of the licencing issues but we are looking for a nice name. We’ve seen Joey the Trislander before so we’re hoping to have ‘something’ the Train soon!”

You can suggest names on the Petit Train’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

