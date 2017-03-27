Phase One Of Drainage Project Complete

A £2million pound investment in improving drainage in the island has passed phase one. The project is one part of a 10 year business plan being run by Guernsey Water.

Phase one covered improvements to the pumping station near the St Sampsons Harbour and the installation of a storage tank along Bulwer Avenue.

Mark Walker is the capital delivery manager at Guernsey Water, he released the following statement:

“This work is complicated and has come with a few challenges along the way. As with a lot of engineering projects of this nature unforeseen issues arise which inevitably have a knock-on effect, however, we are optimistic that the project will be completed by the end of the year.

“As soon as the project is complete it should have an immediate effect on the characteristics of the CSOs at both the harbour’s north and south sides. The volumes spilled from the overflows and their frequency of use will be reduced providing an immediate benefit to the coastal waters. The frequency of incidents in areas prone to flooding from sewer overload will also be reduced.

“In this area the geography of the island dictates the need to pump foul water to our BGWwC. On occasional, particularly during heavy rainfall, the sewers become overloaded resulting in the need for the various CSOs to come into operation. This is by no means ideal. The investment we have made here reinforces the importance we place on our environment as well as our focus on longer term strategic improvements to the island’s wastewater infrastructure.”

Phase two and three will see the Vale Road sewer replaced and will take place in the Summer months. The work will soon be put out to tender.

You can find out more on all the phases and the project in its entirety here.