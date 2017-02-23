Pioneering Blockchain Network In Guernsey

A world first in finance technology has been set-up in Guernsey.

Northern Trust and IBM have built a Blockchain network, which allows for transparent and real-time access to funds locally.

The technology is a very secure and easy system to use and is a game-changer for the finance industry here.

The President of the Policy & Resources Committee, Deputy Gavin St Pier, says the introduction of Blockchain proves the island is at the cutting edge of financial services technology:

“The fact that this pioneering solution to the private equity market has been domiciled in Guernsey, and that Northern Trust has partnered with IBM to provide a secure cloud solution with a high level of cryptography to protect investor data, shows the commitment of Government to being at the cutting edge of financial services technology.”

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Committee for Economic Development, says the blockchain launch represents an exciting opportunity for Guernsey.

“Blockchain technology will be increasingly used and further developed by financial services providers across the globe in the coming years, so for Guernsey to be home to the first commercial venture of its kind in the world is not only very exciting, but is also a testament to the sort of high value innovation government wants to encourage, to help drive economic growth and economic diversification.”

The Managing Director of C5 Alliance Guernsey, Marc Lainé, says the use of this tech will attract a lot of international attention:

“This fund, domiciled locally, I expect will attract international attention and encourage other businesses to deploy similar technology. New financial services business models are emerging and this is evidence of the real progress of FinTech as it drives the positive disruption of traditional financial services. The development of this pioneering solution is testament to the States of Guernsey’s hard work and commitment to financial services technology and the progressive approach by the regulator.”