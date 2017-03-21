Plan Aims To Protect Against Flooding

Guernsey Water is future-proofing the island against flooding, through a new policy.

As the island’s land becomes more urbanised, there is less pourous ground for water to drain away through.

The Surface Water Management Policy (SWMP), endorsed by the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure, is part of Guernsey Water’s integrated drainage strategy to deliver effective drainage as set out in its 10-year business plan launched in 2016.

Operations Manager, Jon Holt, says we have seen more recently, so the plan is an important piece of work:

“Decades of development have reduced our green spaces so there are fewer places for the rain water to drain naturally. When a lot of rain falls in a short space of time our drains quickly become overwhelmed and the only route is overland often causing flooding. We have particularly seen the impact of this in St Peter Port over recent years.”

General Manager, Stephen Langlois, said:

“Successful sustainable drainage relies on integration from a number of key sectors including the construction industry, planners, architects, business and home owners and States departments. Although the SWMP is not going to be a quick fix it is an opportunity to educate, communicate and encourage sustainable values.

Our key aim is to deliver more effective drainage methods and ultimately protect the island’s environment by reducing the risk of sewer flooding and pollution.”