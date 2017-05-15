Plan Update ‘Reflects Bailiwick’s Needs’

The Children and Young People’s Plan has been updated to reflect the changing needs in the Bailiwick.

The vision was only approved by the States of Guernsey in February last year, but its already been amended to reflect best practice.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby, President of the Committee for Health and Social Care, says its main aims – to protect young people and to enhance their lives – remain:

“We’re focused on the processes as much as the outcomes, with a look at four pillars. Those are healthy and active, safe and nurtured, included and respected, as well as fulfilling your individual and economic potential.”

The HSC President says there’s been a multi agency approach to ensure the plan remains relevant:

“Officers of various committees and the third sector and young people themselves have all been involved, including members of the Youth Forum.”

You can hear more from Deputy Soulsby below: