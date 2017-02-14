Plans For Joey’s World Revealed!

The future of Joey and Joey’s World is looking very bright. The architect’s plans for the project at Oatlands have been released.

Paul Langlois Architects has designed the plans which include a play barn and other facilities. It has now been given the go ahead by the States. Paul released this statement on Facebook:

‘As the Architect for the redevelopment of Oatlands I am pleased to post on this site the recently approved Phase 2 proposals for the site which include a permanent home for Joey, a state-of-the-art play barn with restaurant, a covered outdoor play area and retail units surrounding a landscaped court. It is great to be involved in such a project that will benefit the Island for generations to come.’

We’ve been told that visitors and locals alike will love the new attraction. Not only will it bring life to the retired trislander, it’ll be one section of a major rehaul of the Oatlands site.

We spoke to Mr Langlois following the news:

He says there will be lots of different areas to entertain visitors too:

He believes the project will bring an ‘economic boost’ to the island and it’s set to open in a year’s time.