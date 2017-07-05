Plans Revealed For Non-Selective Secondary Schools System

Guernsey’s Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has released its long awaited plans for transforming the way secondary education is provided in Guernsey and Alderney.

With the 11+ due to end in 2018, pupils will go to catchment high schools, or the fee paid colleges, from September 2019.

Officials have released the following video, explaining their vision for the system in the future:

We now know those schools will be the current Les Beaucamps and St Sampson’s High Schools with a new to-be-named high school consisting of the merged Grammar School and La Mare de Carteret High Schools from September 2019 onwards. The merged high school will share staffing and will be split across the two sites initially.

Work will begin to build a new high school on the grounds of the playing fields at the current La Mare site. That will be due to open in 2021 replacing the merged high school of La Mare and Grammar. Pupils in years 7,8 and 9 at the Grammar School site will move to the new school while those doing their GCSEs (current year 6 and 5 pupils) will stay where they are. All pupils at the current La Mare de Carteret high school site will move to the new neighbouring school when it opens.

While work is going on to build the island’s new high school – which will be given a new name at a later date – work will also start to create a new post 16 centre which will eventually takeover the current Grammar School site. That will offer A Levels and the International Baccalaureate as well as existing courses run by the College of FE and some new courses.

The College of FE campus at Les Ozouets will also get revamp so it can offer more apprenticeships and vocational courses. The College of FE campuses at Les Coutanchez and Delancey Park will no longer be needed. The land at Les Coutanchez has long been earmarked for redevelopment as housing, but there is a question mark over the long term future of the old St Sampson’s Secondary School at Delancey as it is jointly owned by the States and the Parish and there are covenants over it dictating its use for education.

Presenting his Committee’s proposals, which are available online at gov.gg, the President of Education, Sport and Culture says this is the best system for Guernsey.

Deputy Paul Le Pelley and others on the board had previously wanted to keep selection and the Grammar School, but he says they are all fully behind these plans:

“I think we’ve come up with a suggestion which is quite a good fit. The debate has been had. We have proposed ourselves as the best people to the job – and that’s exactly what I think we’ve presented in this round of interviews and talks.”

Rather than the current catchment areas based on where pupils live, each Primary School will act as a feeder school to one or two of the three High Schools.

Any pupils currently at the Grammar School or starting there in September 2017 or 2018 have been assured they will receive a Grammar School education throughout based on the selected year group they will be taught in. These pupils are not likely to be affected by the plans to merge the Grammar and La Mare de Carteret High or the plans to move to the new site in the coming years.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture is continuing to discuss options with the three fee paid colleges regarding special place holders. Those awarded scholarships in 2017 or 2018 will be supported through out their time at their college but changes are likely to come in for pupils starting in 2019 onwards. More details on this are likely to be released before the end of the year.

The plans are being supported by all of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture. Deputies Neil Inder, David De Lisle, Paul Le Pelley and Andrea Dudley Owen had previously been in favour of keeping selection and the Grammar School. Deputy Inder says that vote was lost and the proposals they’ve now come up with are the best for the island in his opinion:

“They look like that they are the closest we can get to equality. Transitionally, they are easier than Option 2. Ongoing costs in running there is a £1.5 million difference, so Option 1 seems the best to me.”

The proposals – known as Option 1 – are being presented to the island as the preferred system over Option 2. Both can be compared online at gov.gg

The proposals contained in Option 1 are the cheaper of the two – coming in at just over £100million with a first phase spend estimated to be around £58million.

That money would cover the cost of building the new high school but not rebuilding the primary school at La Mare de Carteret which would come under phase two of the plans. The proposed redevelopment of the La Mare de Carteret site has been scaled down with the community centre, pre school and island wide autism centre all removed from the plans. There will also be a challenge to the sporting facilities with Deputy David De Lisle saying it will be too grand and should not be based at a high school when they are supposed to be promoting equal education across the three high school sites.

The proposed Option 1 offers other savings too with staff savings planned through natural wastage and job moves when the four secondary schools become three.

The plans for the College of FE will also save the States of Guernsey money with the Delancey and Les Coutanchez campuses becoming surplus to requirements.

Deputy Paul Le Pelley says when the Grammar School eventually closes, the buildings will be used to more for post 16 education than is currently available – which will save money elsewhere:

“We’re looking for that to be a training college for all post-16 education. It will release the Coutanchez – which has been earmarked for housing. The same goes for the Delancey campus, but that is a little more complicated due to ownership issues.”

You can hear more from the ESC President below:

For more information on the plans click here.