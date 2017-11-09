Plans For Solar Panels At Power Station Approved

Guernsey Electricity has been given the go-ahead to install solar panels at the island’s power station.

Plans were submitted by the company in September, to add up to 330 panels on the roof of one of it’s buildings at the power station in the Vale.

Guernsey Electricity’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan Bates, says:

‘This scheme benefits customers by feeding solar energy into the electricity system, helping diversify our mix of energy sources and complementing low-carbon electricity importation from France.

I’d like to thank planners for approving the solar array and to my colleagues who developed the proposals. The solar panels offer the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions and could produce the equivalent energy needed to run around 50 electric vehicles a year.’

The company drew up the proposals alongside maintenance work on the roof where the solar array will be installed, to save money.

Work on replacing the roof has already started, and the company is looking to install the panels in the New Year.

Guernsey Electricity has also invested in two Peugeot iOn electric cars and two Peugeot Partner electric vans, after successful trials of EV technology.