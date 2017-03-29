PM Assures Island Prior To Triggering Article 50

As the UK Prime Minister steps ever closer to triggering Article 50, we’re being offered assurances by Theresa May herself. The Policy & Resources Committee has received a letter from the PM.

Earlier this year, P&R President, Deputy Gavin St Pier, wrote to the Rt Hon Theresa May. The letter highlighted the island’s own processes in response to Brexit. The PM has now responded, providing assurances that our calls for assistance and guidance are being listened to and that we have the full support of the UK Government.

You can read both Deputy St Pier’s email and the PM’s reply below:

Of the conversation between himself and the PM, Deputy Gavin St Pier, says he’s encouraged.

‘Following the publication of the views of both the House of Lords’ EU Committee and the House of Commons’ Justice Committee that the UK Government must not forget about the Crown Dependencies, I am encouraged by the Prime Minister’s commitment to respect the constitutional relationship, to work together on policy priorities such as immigration and to forge new trading relationships together. I also welcome the Prime Minister’s acknowledgment of the importance of the engagement of the States of Deliberation during the exit process. This will be vital when we reach milestone decisions during the next couple of years.’

The UK will formally begin the process of leaving the EU later – when Article 50’s triggered.

A letter signed by the Prime Minister will be hand-delivered to Brussels this lunchtime – paving the way for negotiations to begin.