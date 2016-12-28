Police Appeal For Crash Witnesses

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver crashed into the wall of the Carlton Hotel in St Martin.

The blue car slammed into the structure on Boxing Day at 8pm but officers still haven’t been able to locate the motorist.

Meanwhile, they also need information after the driver of a car reversed into a black motor scooter and drove off.

It happened yesterday between 7am and 3.30pm in Ann’s Place.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or PC 147 Le Page on 725 111.