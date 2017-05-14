Police Attend Two Separate Car Accidents

A car ended up on its roof following an accident at the crossways junction of Route Militaire in St Sampson on Saturday lunchtime.

Two men – the drivers of the two cars involved – were both treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Neither of them required hospital treatment.

In a separate incident, minor damage was reported after a three vehicle crash at the junction between the Grange and Doyle Road.

Again, none of those involved needed to be taken to hospital.

The roads involved in the two separate accidents have now reopened.