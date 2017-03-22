Police Confirm Bodies’ Identities

Guernsey Police have confirmed the identity of the bodies of two men found in the Bailiwick after recent search and rescue missions.

The body of a man found in the water off Pleinmont Point has been formally identified.

Guernsey Police have confirmed it was Patrick Eker who was last seen on Saturday, before his body was found during a search and rescue mission on Sunday.

Officers are not treating the 49 year old’s death as suspicious.

A post mortem has been carried out and an inquest will be held at a later date.

Guernsey Police have also confirmed the identity of the body of a man found in Alderney.

Officers say it was 52 year old Keith Jones who was found at Crabby Beach on Monday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a post mortem and an inquests will be held in due course.