Police Identify Bomb Hoax Caller

Guernsey Police say they have identified the person responsible for making a hoax call to the Waitrose store in Admiral Park earlier this week.

The store had to be evacuated and closed for a number of hours on Wednesday, after an anonymous phone call was made just before midday.

The matter is now being dealt with by the Children’s Convenor.

We’ve not been given any further details, but a police spokesperson has issued the following statement.

STATEMENT FROM GUERNSEY POLICE

“Guernsey Police have identified the person responsible for making a hoax call to a store in Admiral Park earlier this week.

“Due to the age of the individual concerned, the matter will now be referred to the Children’s Convenor.”