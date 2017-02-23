Police Investigate Halfway Burglary

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged burglary at one of the island’s dental surgeries.

A number of items, including computer equipment and iPads, were stolen overnight at the Halfway Practice on Vale Road in St Sampson’s.

Officers say the person or persons involved would have broken into the building sometime between 6pm last night, and 7am this morning.

They are urging anyone with information on what happened to come forward, as they believe potential witnesses may be able to help with their enquiries.

Guernsey Police can be contacted on 725 111, or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.