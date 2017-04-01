Police Investigate Serious Assault

A number of suspects have been arrested as Guernsey Police investigate an alleged serious assault.

Officers say a group of five people reportedly attacked a man outside the Albion Pub on Thursday 17th march.

The alleged victim suffered injuries to his face and torso – and anyone who saw what happened is urged to call 725 treble 1.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“Guernsey Police are currently investigating an assault which took place outside of The Albion Public House, St Peter Port at 10:50pm, Thursday 17th March 2017 where a group of five people assaulted one male. The victim sustained injuries to his face and torso. Police have arrested a number of suspects following this incident and are a seeking any potential witnesses to the assault.

Should any person have information concerning this investigation they are asked to contact The Guernsey Police on 01481 725 111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”