Police Investigate ‘Spate Of Damage’

Drivers are being asked to be particularly vigilant, following a spate of car damage.

Guernsey Police are investigating a number of incidents on an estate in St Andrews, as well as one of at the hospital and in town.

A grey car parked on Rue Des Truchots near the Courtil Portier Estate had its windscreen wiper raised and a deep scratch caused to the bonnet, overnight on Saturday.

Another vehicle – which has been extensively damaged in the past – also had its wipers raised in the incident.

Meanwhile, it’s also reported that a white van parked outside the Hospital was hit by a green vehicle, in a separate incident earlier this month.

A car was also damaged on another separate occasion whilst it was parked at North Beach car park in St Peter Port.

Officers want anyone with information to call the Police Station on 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.