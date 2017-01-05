Police Investigate Suspected Theft

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a suspected theft.

It’s alleged a purse was stolen from a handbag in Town back in November – but officers say they now need more information.

The force has taken to its Facebook page to publish a video – as it wants us to help with its enquiries.

That shows a purse being allegedly taken from the bag which is on a baby’s pram, in the WH Smith shop.

Officers want to find out who the person seen approaching the buggy & removing items is.

They want anyone with information to call 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can watch the video below: