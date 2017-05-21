Police Investigate Town ‘Brawl’

Guernsey Police are investigating what officers have described as a ‘large scale disturbance’.

Several people were involved in the incident on Friday night shortly before 8pm in the area around Back Street in St Peter Port.

Any witnesses are asked to call Police HQ in particular the people who were in a Blue Ford Focus Mk 3 which was seen in the area at that time.

Guernsey Police released this statement:

At about 7.50pm on Friday 19th May 2017 a large scale disturbance involving several people occurred in Back Street, St. Peter Port. Police would like to speak to any witnesses to the incident, in particular the occupant(s) of a Blue Ford Focus Mk 3 which was seen in the area at that time.

Please telephone Police HQ on 725111 and speak to or leave a message for PC 53 Will Maxwell/Sgt 189 Sarah-Jane Snowdon or email William.Maxwell@guernsey.pnn.police.uk