Police Investigating Alleged Attempted Burglary

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate an alleged attempted burglary.

Officers say a man was seen briefly entering the Iceland Admiral Park store at around 1am last Monday.

Another man is said to have been outside the entrance ‘keeping a look out’ for any passers-by.

A Guernsey Police spokesman says they are keen for anyone with information that might help enquiries to come forward:

“Between 01.00 hours and 01.10 hours on Monday 13th March 2017, a person is seen to enter ICELAND, Admiral Park, St. Peter Port through the main entrance. Approximately 15 seconds later the person is seen to sprint out the door.

An additional person was stood at the entrance way, suspected of keeping a look out. The main offender is believed to be a male. He is approximately 5’7″ in height and was wearing a black coat with white writing along the right shoulder, dark hooded jumper, dark coloured trousers, and white mittens/socks covering his hands.

Anyone with any information please contact PC 112 Kieran Walsh on 725111 or through Crime Stoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111.”