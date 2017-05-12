Police Investigating Alleged Burglaries

Guernsey Police are investigating two alleged burglaries on Collings Road.

It’s thought both incidents took place sometime between 11pm last night and early this morning. Items including a car were taken, but officers say that has since been recovered.

A spokesman released the following statement:

“We are investigating two burglaries in the area of Collings Road. Both occurred at some point between 11pm last night and early this morning.

One of the residential properties was entered via an insecure ground floor window. A multi-coloured rucksack, which contained a white 4th generation iPad in a royal blue plastic case with a sticker on the back with a name on, was taken. The rucksack was later recovered nearby, but the iPad remains missing.

A set of car keys was removed from a different address in the area, following which a person/s entered a residential address and removed a set of car keys for a white ford fiesta, which was subsequently taken but has now been recovered.”

Anyone with any information on what happened is asked to call the Crime Investigation Department at Guernsey Police on 725111.