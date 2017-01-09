Police Investigating Car Fire

An investigation has been launched following a car fire in the Forest.

Emergency services were called to La Corbiere just after 10pm last night.

No one was injured, but Guernsey Police suspect the vehicle was stolen from St Martins, driven to the area and deliberately set alight.

They are asking anyone with information to call officers on 725111.

You can read Guernsey Police’s full statement below:

“About 10.05pm on Sunday 8th January 2017, emergency services received reports of a car fire at La Corbierre, Forest. A silver Peugeot 206 was discovered ablaze. It is suspected that the vehicle was stolen from St Martins, driven to La Corbierre and set alight.

Any persons who may have seen the vehicle being driven that evening, or who have any information relating to this matter are encouraged to contact PC 147 Le Page on 725111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”