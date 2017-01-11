Police Investigating More Damage Reports

More damage has been reported to cars and property across Guernsey.

Guernsey Police have had a number reported lately including a convertible which had its roof slashed in the Cordier Hill area just before Christmas.

Officers believe that may have been caused by a knife or other bladed object.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday night two cars parked at Le Mont Saint Garage were damaged by golf balls.

They are reported to be a Mini Cooper and another as yet unnamed vehicle.

In other recent cases a car was stolen and set on fire in the Forest last weekend and numerous others have been scratched or damaged in other ways.

Anyone with information on any reported incidents should call 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.