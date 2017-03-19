Police Investigating Faeces Incidents

Hundreds of people say they’re shocked after a town shopfront was covered in human faeces.

Balloonees staff arrived on Saturday morning and were astounded to find the mess on the door and window of their St Peter Port premises.

A post then appeared on the company’s Facebook page showing social media users what had happened. That was filled with comments from members of the public, who were very unhappy and surprised to see the mess.

The post has since been removed from the shop’s Facebook page.

Staff then had to clear the mess up – but it’s not thought the incident stopped them trading.

Guernsey Police say they are aware of the incident and are carrying out enquiries.

Meanwhile, officers are also looking into a similar incident at St Andrews Church on Wednesday.

They say it’s not the first time human faeces has been found in the church’s grounds, and they want anyone with information to call 725111. A spokesperson released the following statement:

“At around 16.00hrs on 15th March 2017 what is believed to be human faeces were found inside the grounds of St Andrews Church, St Andrews Road, St Andrews. It is unknown what time the faeces were deposited there.

This is not the first time that faeces have been located within the grounds of the church and on this occasion, used toilet paper was found discarded next to a nearby grave.

Police are asking for anyone with any information in relation to this incident to come forwards. Any information can be passed to PC 115 Blondel at Guernsey Police on 725111.”