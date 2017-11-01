Police Investigating Havelet Bay Incident

Two men involved in an incident at Havelet Bay two weeks ago today are asked to contact Guernsey Police.

The incident involved a car near the zebra crossing just after 8am on the 18th October.

If that was you, please call PC France on 725111. A Police spokesman issued the following statement:

“Police are looking to speak to two males who were invovled in an incident involving a car while crossing the zebra crossing on South Esplanade, St Peter Port next to the Havelet slip way about 8:10am on Wednesday 18th October 2017.

“Following the incident the males informed a nearby Police Officer however their details could not be obtained at that time. The two males or anyone who may assist Police to shed light on the identity of the males is asked to contact PC 51 FRANCE at Guernsey Police station on 725111.”