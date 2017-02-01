Police Investigating Safe Theft

A safe has been stolen from a commercial property.

The small black Yale safe was taken from a building in the Vale and contains a large amount of cash.

Officers from Guernsey Police say the money is contained in blue plastic bags.

The safe was stolen between 5pm on Sunday 29th January and 9am the following morning.

A Guernsey Police spokesman issued the following statement:

“Between 5pm on Sunday 29 th January 2017 and 9am the following morning, a safe containing a large amount of cash in various denominations was stolen from a commercial property in the Vale. The safe is a small black Yale safe with electronic keypad.

The money inside the safe was within blue plastic money bags together with till receipts. The money bags are A4 size with white printed writing. A picture of the bags and safe are enclosed with this document.

Police would like to speak with anybody with information on the whereabouts of the safe or its contents and it is requested that they contact T/DC 70 PARROTT on 725111.”