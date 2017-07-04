Police Investigating Takeaway Fight

An investigation has been launched, after a serious fight broke out in the Panda Chinese Takeaway at the weekend.

The incident took place at 2am on Sunday morning at the popular takeaway on the North Plantation – and Guernsey Police estimate that there were around 20 possible witnesses there at the time.

A man was reportedly punched in the face repeatedly and has sustained cheek and nose injuries.

Another man was arrested at the time, but he has since been released on police bail.

Guernsey Police would like to hear from anyone who has information and was there at the time:

“Police would like to hear from anyone who has information on the above fight who are prepared to provide statements to evidence their accounts. All information should be forwarded for the attention of PC 113 SWEET on 725111, alternatively provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”