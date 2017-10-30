Police Investigating Town Assault

Guernsey Police are investigating an alleged assault at the weekend.

Officers say a man and a woman were attacked by the Crown Pier in Town just before 1am on Sunday.

A spokesman released the following statement, urging any witnesses to come forward to help Police with their enquiries:

“Police are appealing for witnesses for an assault which took place on the Quay, St Peter Port, Guernsey, near to the Crown Pier on Sunday 29th October 2017 around 00:55hrs in the morning.

During the incident, a male and female were assaulted, with the female falling to the ground at one point during the incident. Anyone with information, please contact PC 57 on 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”