Police Investigating Town Assault

Guernsey Police are investigating an alleged serious assault near to a town nightclub.

Officers say two men well involved in a fight outside Barbados in the early hours of Sunday 26th March.

This incident was separate to a bigger one at the same time, which is also being looked into by investigators, according to a spokesperson:

“Around 12:40am on Sunday 26th March 2017, in the Truchot, St Peter Port, an incident occurred between two males, resulting in one assaulting the other. This incident was separate to a larger incident that happened at approximately the same time outside Barbados Nightclub, which Police are also investigating.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Police Station on 725111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.