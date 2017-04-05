Police Investigating Vandalism Incidents

Guernsey Police are investigating a spate of vandalism over the weekend.

All incidents happened between 5.30pm on Friday evening and 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

During this period both wing mirrors were knocked off of a white van on Albert Pier – and its thought other vehicles may have been damaged at the same time too.

Meanwhile, the passenger side wing mirror was torn of a parked car near the terrace and both wing mirrors again were smashed off a car at L’Hyvreuse.

It’s thought they could all be linked and witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Anyone with any information that might help Guernsey Police with their enquiries is urged to call 725111, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.