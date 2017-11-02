Police Investigation Underway After Hoax Threat

The threat made against the Waitrose store at Admiral Park was a ‘credible one’.

Guernsey Police say they had to act after an anonymous phone call said a device had been left in the shop yesterday lumchtime. The shop was evacuated and had to remain closed for hours.

Guernsey Police had their Bomb Disposal Team dispatched to the scene and they searched the store before declaring the area safe and describing the incident as a hoax.

Sergeant Phil Sheldon who led the Guernsey Police team at the scene told the media that ‘in light of other world events’ they have to take these threats very seriously:

‘In light of things abroad and on the continent, and current issues with terrorism, it is always worth erring on the side of caution. The management made the decision under public safety reasons to evacuate the store and to call us out.’

Sergeant Sheldon said the public was never at any risk during this incident, but he added that hoax calls can put the public at risk as future incidents may not be reported in the same way and they could potentially escalate into much more serious matters:

‘It has the element of the crying wolf. If someone sees something in the future and doesn’t want to report it because they fear what’s going to happen or the repercussions, or someone just take it seriously.

It’s a very serious incident and it will be looked into’.

That police investigation is underway and officers have said they will trace the anonymous phone call which sparked the bomb scare if they can.

That call is believed to have been made before midday on Wednesday 1st November.

Anyone with any information which can help the police enquiry should call the Police Station on 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.