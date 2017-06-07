Police Issue Drug Warning

Guernsey Police have issued a warning, following the rise of a new drug trend in the Bailiwick.

Officers say more people are using gabapentin, which is an epilepsy medication:

The drug is controlled under the misuse of drugs law and it can cost as little as £1 a pill. A spokesperson says they’ve noticed some people use it in combination with other substances:

“Patterns of use would seem to be similar to that of Diazepam and Gabapentin is generally used with various combinations of other drugs with many users seeing it as ‘just another downer’.

When taken this way reported effects are extreme drowsiness, relaxation, more talkative and increased confidence. Negative effects include poor co-ordination, increased vulnerability and an increased risk of overdose. Withdrawal effects can be significant and difficult to alleviate.”

Anyone who comes across the drug is asked to call Guernsey Police on 725111, to report the sighting.