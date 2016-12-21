Police Issue Fresh Assault Appeal

Guernsey Police are again appealing for witnesses to a serious assault to come forward.

It’s thought the victim’s head was stamped on during the attack on Guelles Road soon after midnight on Sunday morning.

DC Marcus Lewis says one witness has come forward but officers hope other people will be able to offer up some information:

“This was quite a serious assault. He sustained some bad injuries including a fractured cheekbone.

Anybody who may have noticed a family member’s who come home that may have some markings, ripped clothing, blood stains – or may know anyone who has any information on what happened, we’d urge them to come forward.”

If you can help Police with their enquiries please call 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.