Police Issue Halloween Advice

Guernsey Police are encouraging everyone to enjoy Halloween, but they’re warning us not to push the boundaries.

Lots of people will be out and about trick or treating later in fancy dress across the Bailiwick.

Crime Reduction Advisor, Andy Goodall, says officers are not out to spoil the party, but they do want us to be sensible:

“We do get the occasional incident where the not so youngsters have push the boundaries a bit too far. We’re not looking to be kill-joys, but like everything else, there are certain limits.”

For those of us who’d rather not have a knock at the door, Guernsey Police are giving out posters to be displayed on windows of homes, asking trick or treaters to stay away.

Andy says it’s important people have the right to not to take part if they don’t wish to:

“People need to understand that there are a lot of people out there who are elderly, live on their own or who have other vulnerabilities, who may not be happy with groups knocking on the door. That’s why it’s really important trick or treaters are reminded of some ground rules.”

If you’re heading out this evening to go trick or treating, the advice is to stay together as a group. Andy says the darker evenings means it’s important to stay safe:

“The majority of people that go trick or treating are predominantly young kids, so with the evenings getting darker quickly, one of our concerns is road safety.

“Mums and dads, if your youngsters are going out please make sure there’s a responsible adult with them. I would suggest that you stick to areas that you know and where something nice and bright, so you can be clearly seen.”