A Police Officer’s Changing Role

Police officers in Guernsey are having to do more than you might think.

The role of those on the beat, on the roads or at the station has changed considerably, according to those in charge.

It is one of the things our reporter Jonny Freeman found out, as he spent a day in the life with Guernsey Police.

Jonny spent the day with PC Asa Flatres, who explained some of the things they’d been doing as part of our #DayInTheLife series:

A senior police officer in the island says their work has changed drastically in recent years. Detective Chief Inspector Phil Breban believes his staff are involved with more organisations than ever before:

“We are now involved a lot more with other agencies, working with them to tackle issues such as domestic violence. There are a lot more mental health issues which are addressed on a daily basis, involving our officers.”

The changing role is also represented in a recent post on the Guernsey Police Facebook page, showing what some officers were dealing with at the weekend:

PCs also receive a lot of training for a variety of tasks, which do not just involve catching criminals.

PC Asa Flatres described how he’s received specialist first aid and medical training, so he can assist ambulance crews in the island to act as a First Responder, if he arrives at the scene of an incident before paramedics get there.

He also carries a defibrillator in his special response vehicle, to enable seriously ill patients to get the treatment they need, as soon as possible:

“We are all treated as First Responders. We all receive a high level of training which includes CPR and defibrillation, so the quicker we can get that treatment to a patient, the better the chance they have of survival.”

Amongst the other responsibilities officers are tasked with, many are required to work in custody at the island’s main Police Station HQ. PC Flatres gave us a quick tour around the facility:

Here is Jonny’s first special report, which explores some of the different tasks officers now face each day. We’ll have more in our news bulletins this week, looking at various aspects of the force’s work: