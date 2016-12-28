Police Say No Guarantees In Missing Person Search
28th December 2016
Guernsey Police say no search has a 100% chance of success.
It’s after they stopped searching for Steven Corbet who has been linked with a body found near the Fairy Ring on Christmas Eve.
Mr Corbet was last seen getting off a bus by the Imperial in June and was seen walking towards the Fairy Ring.
Children – who were walking with their dad – found a body in the thick undergrowth on Christmas Eve.
A post-mortem is needed to confirm the cause of death.